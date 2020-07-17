Phil Brock passed away in March at the age of 55 after a short battle with cancer, leaving behind his wife Katrina, son Vince, daughters Sabrina and Bonita, their partners Sam and Scott and grandchildren Lola-Mai, Oakley and Paisley.

The family is now in the process of putting together Echos of Brockabilly, a compilation of recordings by the Bideford man.

All proceeds from the album will be donated to ChemoHero, the North Devon charity which donates ‘boxes of kindness’ to cancer patients.

Phil’s Brockabilly act was in great demand, and he was a regular at pubs, festivals, weddings and private venues.

Brockabilly performing at Bideford Bike Show 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

A crowdfunding page set up by Sabrina said the CD would help to ‘continue sharing his amazing voice loved by so many’.

The family has had nearly 200 requests for copies of the album and are closing in on raising £2,000 for the charity.

Sabrina’s partner Sam Stephens said: “We were lucky that Phil used to do a lot of his own recordings. We found three or four old CDs going back eight or nine years and mixed them together.

“We started off asking friends and family and put it on Facebook and it has spiralled from there.

“We thought it would be a good idea, especially with charities struggling to raise funds at the moment, to give people the opportunity to listen to Phil’s voice again, and raise some money for a good cause.

“When Phil was getting his treatment he was helped by ChemoHero. Their idea is brilliant and I know Phil was chuffed to bits when he received his box. They’re small things, but they are so big at the same time.

“With Phil’s death and then the pandemic, it’s been a difficult time for everyone, and it’s given us something good to focus on, something positive.

Anyone who would like a copy of Echos of Brockabily can request a copy through the Just Giving page, which can be found at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brockabillycd.