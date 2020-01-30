Charlie Perham, aged 33, son of Clovelly harbour master Stephen Perham, won the Operation Smartphone category of the Army Photographic and Film Awards, held at the National Army Museum in London.

The award was in recognition of his inspirational story of an ex-soldier's battle to overcome injury to become a champion powerlifter.

Mr Perham manages the DE&S Photography and video team at Defence Equipment and Support at Abbey Wood in Bristol, but grew up in Clovelly.

He said: "The piece, a very personal story, is about Indy Dhillon: a champion commonwealth power lifter who was injured while in the army. He had a great story about weight loss and his journey from injury to gold medallist.

"He's a very focused individual and probably one of the nicest guys I've ever met. Indy's success is down to his own personal drive, a very fit and active individual whose injury made him take stock. What I learned from him is even if doors close, there's always another avenue, always loads of other opportunities.

"I entered the competition because working for the MoD we're part of a wider community. It's always nice to be recognised. When I was younger my mum wanted me to be in the army or RAF, but I wanted to be a photographer.

"The way we consume and view media has changed massively and to be recognised for a video or any piece is very nice because I know how quickly we scroll through everything. I prefer telling a story and video is the obvious avenue for that.

"At DE&S we deal with a lot of kit and things that go bang or things that go very quick, but when we get the opportunity to show the human side, that's what I really enjoy."

Command Master Photographer, Warrant Officer Class One Daniel Harmer, said 2019 was a benchmark year for the competition with a record number of video packages entered.

"The overall standard of what we've seen is a new high," said WO Harmer, who is based at British Army headquarters in Andover.

"The awards are a showcase of excellence and a celebration of what's been achieved in 2019. The photographer's role is so important in capturing the British Army's history.

"This year saw more than 17,500 people vote for the best online image and a 70 per cent increase in video submissions. The excellent standard of what was submitted made it the toughest challenge for the judges, who took more than four hours to conclude the judging."