Vital bridge repairs to impact services on Dartmoor and Tarka Lines this February
- Credit: Network Rail
Train services between Crediton and Okehampton, and Crediton and Barnstaple, will be replaced by buses from February 19 to 27, while Network Rail completes important repairs to Yeoford bridge in Penstone.
Network Rail needs to make critical repairs to help maintain and improve the reliability of this important bridge and stretch of railway, which carries passenger services on the Dartmoor Line to Okehampton and on the Tarka Line to Barnstaple.
Over a busy seven-day period, Network Rail’s engineers will be working around the clock to make a wide range of repairs including to the steelwork and brickwork, renewing parts of the track, grit blasting and painting, water proofing, and drainage. Fencing will also be installed above the bridge for the safety of both passengers and local residents.
As a result of the engineering work continuing under the bridge, the road will be also closed from February 7, until March 4, with a diversionary route in place.
Train services will continue to run between Exeter Central and Crediton however a rail replacement bus service will be in operation from Crediton to Okehampton, Barnstaple and Yeoford.
George Bartlett, Network Rail scheme project manager, said: “The repairs we are making to Yeoford bridge are really critical to ensure this well used bridge continues to safely carry passenger services on the Dartmoor and Tarka lines.
“Our engineers will be working tirelessly to complete a large number of improvements and we’re grateful to both passengers and local residents for their patience and understanding while we complete this work.”
Mark Chorley, GWR Regional Station Manager, West, said: “This work is important to ensure we can continue to maintain and improve resilience and we thank customers for their patience in advance.
“We have been working hard to provide as many replacement buses as we can to ensure people can continue to travel confidently and safely. However, we strongly recommend our customers check their times carefully before travelling to ensure a smooth journey with us.”