Brian died peacefully at Swimbridge House Nursing Home aged 70 on Saturday, June 15. He leaves his wife Sue, sons Ian and David and grandson Jacob. Many people around Barnstaple will remember being taught by Brian as he was a geography teacher at Park School for much of his career. Of Scottish descent, he went to university in Leeds and became involved with the Liberals there, going on to be a dedicated member, campaigner and agent for the party. It remained a big part of his life and he served for many years as a councillor for the Newport ward on both North Devon District and Barnstaple Town councils. Brian was also a rugby man - a keen supporter and member of Barnstaple Rugby Club, where one of his sons played. Paying tribute to Brian, former North Devon MP Nick Harvey said: