Councillor Greenslade, a former leader of Devon County Council, is accused of sexually assaulting three different women in the 1990s and 2000s.

Councillor Brian Greenslade, aged 71, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault by touching when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court in May.

Mr Greenslade, of Marwood, near Barnstaple, is alleged to have indecently assaulted two women between January 1, 1994 and December 30, 1995.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a third woman by sexual touching between June 1, 2005 and January 30, 2006.

Judge Timothy Rose approved a new date of Monday, March 16 next year at a pre-trial review at Exeter Crown Court on Friday (August 30). The new date is a month later than the original date.

The judge confirmed the trial will take place at Exeter Crown Court and is listed to last five days.

Mr Greenslade is a former Liberal Democrat leader of both Devon County Council and North Devon District Council.