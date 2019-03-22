In a statement issued by solicitors Wollen Michelmore LLP, the 70-year-old said he strongly refuted the allegations, and vowed to carry on in his duties as a councillor.

Councillor Greenslade is accused of sexual assaults on three women and will appear in Barnstaple Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 8.

He has been charged with an indecent assault on a woman in Exeter between January 1994 and December 1995.

He is also charged with an indecent assault on a woman in Barnstaple during the same period, and with sexual assault on a woman in Exeter between June 2005 and January 2006.

Councillor Greenslade said: “I strongly refute the allegations made against me and will fully defend the allegations in court.

“As I am innocent of all charges I will accordingly continue to carry out my public duties, serving my constituents to the best of my ability.”

Mr Greenslade and has been a county councillor for Barnstaple North since 1985, a run of 34 years. He was the leader of Devon County Council between 1993 and 2009.

He has also been a district councillor on North Devon Council since 1991, and led the district council between 2011 and 2015.