Brian Greenslade, 70, of Longpiece, Marwood, indicated a not guilty plea to all three charges at North Devon Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, April 8).

Mr Greenslade denied two counts of indecent assault against two women in Exeter and Barnstaple, between January 1994 and December 1995.

He also denied one count of sexual assault against a third woman in Exeter between June 2005 and January 2006.

Giles Rowden, prosecuting, said the matter should be sent to the crown court due to the complex legal nature of the cases.

Tim Hook, defending, said the allegations were ‘wholly denied’.

Magistrates agreed the charges should be sent to Exeter Crown Court for trial.

Mr Greenslade will next appear at the crown court on May 10.

He was released on bail on the condition that he must not contact any of the victims.