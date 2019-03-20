Brian Greenslade will appear at Barnstaple Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 8 in relation to non-recent offences on three women.

The 70-year-old has been charged with an indecent assault on a woman in Exeter between January 1994 and December 1995.

He is also charged with an indecent assault on a woman in Barnstaple during the same period, and with sexual assault on a woman in Exeter between June 2005 and January 2006.

Mr Greenslade lives in Marwood and has been a county councillor for Barnstaple North since 1985, a run of 34 years. He was the leader of Devon County Council between 1993 and 2009.

He has also been a district councillor on North Devon Council since 1991, and led the district council between 2011 and 2015.