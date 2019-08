Exmoor author and farmer Dawn Westcott will stand for the party at the next general election for the seat currently held by Peter Heaton-Jones.

The 53-year-old co-founded the Exmoor Pony Project with her husband Nick in 2013 to help safeguard and promote Exmoor's ponies.

In a statement, Mrs Westcott said she was standing because 'democracy has been betrayed and needs defending'.

She added: "We need to get on with Brexit and progress this great opportunity for our country.

"In 2016, the people of North Devon clearly voted to leave the EU. But for three years, we've seen politicians trying to obstruct the referendum result, or vote for the dreadful Withdrawal Agreement.

"We need politicians who will listen and build trust with the constituents, grasp opportunities and take us positively forwards. The people of North Devon can see the great potential of shaping tailor-made policies for our communities, business, farming and beautiful environment.

"I'm standing with the Brexit Party to make sure the voices of North Devon are heard in Westminster. I hope Boris Johnson ensures we leave cleanly on 31 October. But if he doesn't, the Brexit Party is here to challenge and change politics for good."