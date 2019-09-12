A break-in at the club's premises on The Esplanade is believed to have taken place between 6.30pm on Sunday, September 8, and 9.15am on Monday, September 9.

Officers are working to establish if any property was stolen.

There was also an attempted break-in at the RNLI beach lifeguard facility on The Esplanade.

A door was damaged as a result of the incident.

Police Constable Andy Warner said: "The cost to repair the damage runs into hundreds of pounds to what are two of the areas most utilised charities.

"If you have any information in regards to the incidents, please contact Devon and Cornwall Police and quote crime reference CR/082482/19."

Information can be passed on by calling 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.