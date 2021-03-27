Braunton young people say no to discrimination

Published: 1:00 PM March 27, 2021

Braunton schools have been running a poster competition to highlight the issue of discrimination in the local community.

During lockdown, school pupils were encouraged to design posters with an anti-discrimination theme with a view to these posters being displayed around the village and being used as part of the Devon and Cornwall Police’s Zero Tolerance to Hate Crime campaign.

The competition is one of the initiatives that have come from the Braunton Together group, recently established in the wake of some incidents of discrimination in the village.

The group is made up of local councillors, doctors, headteachers, police and residents. They have been working hard to encourage all local businesses and community groups to be aware of discrimination of all forms in the village and to sign up to the D&C Police’s anti-discrimination pledge.

The poster competition was designed to get young people to think about what discrimination means to them.

Coordinator of Braunton Together, Val Cann, said: “We’ve been delighted by the creativity shown by the students and the images they produced are powerful and thought provoking. They clearly show a great understanding of the issues that some people in our village face and we all hope their messages reach the wider community.

“I would like to thank the local schools and staff for encouraging their pupils to participate. I know the schools do a great deal of work to foster respectful and non-discriminatory attitudes amongst their young people.”

Nick Plumb, chair of the Braunton Learning Cooperative Trust and headteacher of Southmead School said: “We are extremely proud of our children's discussions and posters about equality and celebrating our differences in Braunton and the World we live in. This is embedded into our curriculum and is part of our Trust values as we develop and support our children for their futures.”

Braunton Together members chose the winners and runners up for each school and they were presented with their prizes when they returned to school.

The prize winners were:

Braunton Academy: Nel Gradalska and Poppy Charlesworth

Georgeham Primary School: Alfred Crossman and Edie Springett

Caen Primary School: Seb Page and Scarlett Goodyear

Southmead Primary School: Emilia Conlan and Romilly Agoro

Kingsacre Primary School: Mya Wilton, Sydney Norris and Myles Tilley