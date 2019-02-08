The 60-year-old was found unconscious with serious head injuries in a garden in East Street yesterday (Thursday, February 7) by a resident and police were called just after 7.30am.

He was rushed to North Devon District Hospital in a critical condition and then transferred to Derriford but died earlier this afternoon (Friday, February 8).

His next of kin have been kept up to date.

Detective Sergeant Steve Bates, said: “Enquiries are underway and we are desperate to piece together what has happened, and what has led this individual to sustain these head injuries which ultimately proved fatal.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of East Street or Abbotts Hill area of Braunton from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and may have seen something.”

Anyone with any information is asked to email police on 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting enquiries reference EN/02078/19.