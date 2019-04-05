On this occasion all those stopped received words of warning and education regarding their driving, in a joint initiative between Ilfracombe and Braunton police, the fire service and Braunton Community Speedwatch.

In the Saunton Road and Chaloners Road areas, 16 drivers were stopped for speeding, another nine for no seatbelt and one for using a mobile phone.

The Community Speedwatch team also clocked more than 30 vehicles driving over the speed limit.

Ilfracombe’s neighbourhood beat manager Sergeant Joey Lester said on this occasion the point of the operation had been education, but warned more traffic operations would be running throughout the year, some of which would be handing out penalties for offenders.

She said: “It was more about crime prevention and letting people know we won’t tolerate poor driving.

“Road safety is one of our local priorities for Braunton.”