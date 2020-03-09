The campaign aims to remind food service establishments of responsibilities regarding the proper disposal of fat, oil, grease and food waste.

Parts of the Braunton area have a history of sewer blockages and flooding.

When disposed of via the sink, fat, oil, grease and food waste can build up in pipes. This causes blockages and flooding, as well as attracting vermin such as rats.

In extreme cases, fat and oil can combine with other material to create fatbergs, as seen in Sidmouth when last year workers spent eight weeks breaking up 64 metres of congealed, fat, oil and wet wipes.

South West Water's director of wastewater, Anthony Crawford, said: "Every year we deal with around 8,500 blocked sewers across our region, which costs about £4.5million.

"This has an impact on bills, which we're trying to keep as low as possible. Overall, we spend £35million a year to maintain and upgrade the sewerage network.

"We're doing our bit - and we're seeking to enlist the help of businesses in the communities we serve. Our award-winning Love Your Loo and Think Sink campaigns have been encouraging household customers to play their part for several years.

"Over the next few weeks, specially trained South West Water advisors will be visiting hotels, restaurants, cafes and other food service establishments to provide advice on correct waste disposal and the simple changes they can make to help 'stop the block' in Braunton."