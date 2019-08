People line the main street through the village for Braunton Stands Together For Mental Health. Picture: Braunton Community News People line the main street through the village for Braunton Stands Together For Mental Health. Picture: Braunton Community News

People of all ages lined the main road through the village for Braunton Stands Together for Mental Health to raise awareness, the message #itsoktotalk and in honour of the 18-year-old.

Jake, who worked at SQ Bar and Restaurant, lost his life and was found on the Tarka Trail on July 28.

Ben Webber of the Braunton Community News Facebook page, who helped to organise the event, said people had filled the pavement from SQ all the way to the Williams Arms.

He saiod: "Mental health is very close to home for me and to see the support given by everyone of you was immensely emotional, but also made me so, so proud of what had been created.

"I hope this has brought some comfort to Jake's family, friends and colleagues.

"I'd also like to thank staff from SQ, and the others who did a fantastic job of organising the line."

