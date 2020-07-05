The free Braunton Sports Directory is being updated for 2020. The free Braunton Sports Directory is being updated for 2020.

The original directory was produced by Trish Parsons and was delivered to 1,800 children in the six primary and senior schools around the Braunton area.

The free booklet included sports clubs, activity groups and organisations for young people.

It gave parents or carers a handy guide with at a glance information on what was on locally, venues, times and contact details.

Now Trish is updating it and is keen to hear from any clubs, groups or activities who wish to be added or update their existing listing.

If you would like to be added to the new booklet, or change your details, please email Trish Parsons on brauntonsportsdirectory@gmail.com .

There is also an adult version produced via Live Well in Braunton which is also being updated and can be found at https://livewellinbraunton.co.uk as well as a booklet form.