Teresa Comer, named Woman of the Year by her Braunton Slimming World group, with a pair of her old trousers, before she lost nine-and-a-half stone. Teresa Comer, named Woman of the Year by her Braunton Slimming World group, with a pair of her old trousers, before she lost nine-and-a-half stone.

Teresa Comer is a member of Ruth Mahaffey’s Braunton Slimming World -group and the Gazette reported in May how she had lost six-and-a-half stone, while her daughter Paige had then lost eight stone.

And it is a double celebration for Teresa, who becomes a grandmother in the new year when Paige, who has also hit her target weight, has her first baby.

Mum and daughter were able to continue their weight loss journey through lockdown thanks to online Zoom groups organised by Slimming World.

The Braunton Slimming World Group is back to live meetings every Monday evening and Tuesday morning at The Vivian Moon Community Centre in the village, with full Covid-19 measures and members asked to book first before attending.

Teresa said: “The support of my group throughout my journey has been amazing, including during the last few months when our group went virtual, being able to catch up with friends in group, sharing top tips and recipes.

“There’s nothing quite like being in together in group and it’s fantastic we’re able to be back together in a Covid safe environment.”

Consultant Ruth Mahaffey added: “I couldn’t be more proud of Teresa. She has in fact lost the equivalent of me!

“She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved - especially during the last few months which have been incredibly tough for many of us - is nothing short of incredible.

Before and after: Paige Comer has lost six stone thanks to Slimming World. Before and after: Paige Comer has lost six stone thanks to Slimming World.

“I’m constantly inspired by Teresa’s determination each week and has come so far since she first walked into my group - she’s beaming with confidence and has made changes for life, including becoming more active.”

Ruth said given the links between Covid and obesity, people are worrying about their weight more than ever before.

She said: “So I really hope Teresa’s weight loss can inspire people to get started on their own journey and show them that there’s a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way - and absolutely no judgement.”

To join or find out about Braunton Slimming World call Ruth on 07786 324081.