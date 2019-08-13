On event will be back at the Braunton Bowl on Sunday (August 18) next to the Surf Museum from 11am until 5pm to raise money for #NotOkIsOK. The campaign, set up by Paddy Weathers and Richard Evans, was created to raise funds and awareness to tackle mental health. The pair will be climbing Kilimanjaro later this month. The day is being brought to the public by Braunton locals Stacey Wallis and Milly Johnson and will include live skate displays, competitions, live music and a bar on a bus. Stacey Wallis, Co-Organiser said: