Patrick Weathers and Rich Evans on Snowdon. Patrick Weathers and Rich Evans on Snowdon.

On event will be back at the Braunton Bowl on Sunday (August 18) next to the Surf Museum from 11am until 5pm to raise money for #NotOkIsOK.

The campaign, set up by Paddy Weathers and Richard Evans, was created to raise funds and awareness to tackle mental health. The pair will be climbing Kilimanjaro later this month.

The day is being brought to the public by Braunton locals Stacey Wallis and Milly Johnson and will include live skate displays, competitions, live music and a bar on a bus.

Stacey Wallis, Co-Organiser said: "We have managed to turn this event around in just four weeks, but we really want to bring the Braunton community together after what has been a tough few months for young people in the village."

Competitions will be held for the best skate trick, with prizes for an under 14 category and an over 15 category. There will also be raffle tickets on sale for an opportunity to win prizes which include tattoos, clothing and more.

Money will be raised by selling Skate Jam stickers designed by Andy Mold and can be pre ordered at brauntonskatejam@gmail.com

After both suffering with mental health issues, Paddy and Rich set out on a mission to raise £20,000 for Chasing The Stigma to educate and help more people like them who may not have anyone to speak to.