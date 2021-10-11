More than 530 nights in a tent - Max Woosey wins Young Hero Award

Published: 10:53 AM October 11, 2021

A Braunton schoolboy has won the Young Hero category in the Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons 2021 after camping out in his garden for more than 530 nights in aid of the North Devon Hospice.

Max Woosey, 11, who has raised over £557,000 plus £110,000 in Gift Aid, was said by the judges to have shown the best of British spirit.

The judges said: “Adventurer Bear Grylls and rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson sent morale boosting video messages to Max who has survived wind, rain, hail and freezing conditions during his continued sleep out. Their interest showed the impact Max’s efforts were having not only locally but further afield.

“Even the Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined him in the garden to congratulate him on his amazing efforts.

“Max chose the North Devon Hospice for his fundraising because he realised, they were in crisis because of the pandemic and that they had cared for his 74-year-old neighbour Rick and his wife Sue before they passed away.

“His efforts have had an unbelievable impact on his local community and the hospice has been able to continue its services and retain its staff when other revenue streams dried up.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Max in the garden of No10 Downing Street - Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

"It feels absolutely amazing to win the award. The other finalists were outstanding and they've all done such amazing things so to win out of them is incredible.

“I still want to go on doing it for a long time. It’s hard at some points but that’s what makes it more fun in some ways. More of the challenge brings out more of the fun to it.

“Thankfully my parents stopped nagging me after the first 500 nights. It was every night ‘Max, you know your bed’s up there if you want it.’ But I really don’t think I could have done it without them.

“When it’s been late and everything has been going wrong, they’ve always been there if I needed them and they have helped me in difficult times.”

The virtual awards ceremony was hosted by BBC1 TV’s Breakfast show and Radio 5 Live presenter Rachel Burden and the guest of honour was Falklands War hero Simon Weston CBE.

Max ‘Boy in the Tent’ Woosey from Braunton - Credit: Action For Children

The judges saluted all four finalists in the Young Hero category saying: “For any child to reach the Amplifon finals of the Young Hero category they must possess outstanding characteristics and all of this year’s finalists showed those characteristics in abundance.

“Each and every one demonstrated courage beyond their years and have brought immense pride to their families and their communities.”