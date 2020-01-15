It happened at around 12.20pm on Friday, January 3 in the Pixie Lane and Homer Road area.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by an unknown man who grabbed and searched his bag. A set of keys was taken.

The suspect is described as white, aged around 50, with dark, shaved hair, wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

Detective Constable Sandra Higgins-Hughes said: "Police are seeking a witness to the robbery, which occurred in the area of Pixie Lane which becomes Homer Road in Braunton. The witness is a motorist.

"If you were driving in the location on January 3 at around 12.20pm, please make contact with us."

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/000847/20.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.