Thieves broke into Just Focus Photography at Velator Way, part of the Tesco building, sometime between 11pm on Friday, May 15 and 8am the next day.

Owner Tony Atkinson said a substantial amount of equipment was stolen after the burglars smashed the door open, including a pro video camera, a stills camera, two drones and two sets of expensive mobile lighting equipment – plus the Henry vacuum cleaner.

Anyone who is offered any of the items for sale is urged to contact the police immediately.

Mr Atkinson said: “Business is difficult enough at the moment and surviving this crisis is a challenge to say the least.

“The landlord, Tesco stores have confirmed that they are replacing the door at their expense. New security is being fitted at significant cost to include alarms plus external and internal cameras recording 24-hour footage and live linked to my mobile phone.

“The police were utterly brilliant, attended within 20 minutes followed by a scenes of crime officer who took fingerprints plus a few DNA swabs. Pretty impressive.”

If anyone saw anything suspicious or has any information, please email braunton@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk. Or call 101 and quote CR/039051/20.