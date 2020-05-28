A 45-year-old male suffered serious head injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

Police say shortly before 7.20pm, a two-vehicle road traffic collision happened outside Dean Farm, Goodleigh, Barnstaple, between a black Suzuki motorcycle and a red Honda agricultural quad bike.

The rider of the quad bike, a 73-year-old local male, was uninjured.

Local officers, as well as officers from the roads policing team and serious collision investigation team, attended the scene and, after a forensic investigation, the road was re-opened as soon as possible.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the police on 101, quoting log number 784 of May 27, 2020.