Braunton Library will open with a limited service from Monday, July 6, as operator Libraries Unlimited begins a phased reopening of its services across the county.

Libraries Unlimited chief executive Alex Kittow said a number of measures would be in place to enable social distancing and reduce any potential spread of coronavirus.

Libraries are set to have limited opening times and reduced staffing. There will also be a more limited selection of stock for people to choose from.

All items returned to the library will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are returned to shelves.

Computer access, printing and photocopying services will be available through booking.

Mr Kittow said: “Staff, volunteer and customer safety is our main priority. We are operating a phased approach to our reopening plans following government guidance, health and safety advice and risk assessment protocol.

“We are working closing with our library staff in order to appropriately prepare our buildings and implement systems to keep both staff and customers safe.”

Libraries in Honiton, Brixham and Chudleigh are also involved in the pilot, with more set to open in the following weeks.

Libraries across the county have been closed since March 23 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Libraries Unlimited has extended current loans through to the end of August.