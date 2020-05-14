Sarah Jellard on a cycle back in pre-lockdown days. Picture: Sarah Jellard Sarah Jellard on a cycle back in pre-lockdown days. Picture: Sarah Jellard

Braunton-based Sarah Jellard is taking on the classic fundraiser isolation-style, after lockdown put paid to her fundraising plans.

Undaunted, she has converted her push bike into a static bike to complete the iconic 874-mile challenge to raise funds for local children through surf therapy charity The Wave Project.

The 33-year old, who co-ordinates the charity’s Wave Rangers Project in North Devon, had planned to complete the classic ‘LEJOG’ cycle in person later this year to raise money to support the scheme.

Sarah said: “I was determined to complete the challenge and wanted to find a way to do it in lockdown. So I converted my bike, linked it up to a virtual tracker, and I’m chalking up my miles every day.”

She has been getting up at 5am every day to put in two hours of cycling before going to work.

She added: “It’s great to have a positive challenge to focus on every day. Keeping active is important in isolation – and that’s also what the Wave Rangers project is all about.”

Wave Rangers is a Sport England funded programme that aims to engage 10 to 20-year-olds in North Devon who are currently inactive, through volunteering work in the natural environment.

The scheme, currently on hold due to Covid-19, is an innovative way of helping young people become more active by engaging in volunteering, getting outside among nature and community projects to support their mental health and wellbeing and help tackle the climate crisis.

The project is part of the wider Wave Project charity, which has been working in Devon for the past five years, delivering surf therapy to young people on both the north and south coasts of the county.

Building from this experience of improving confidence, resilience and self-esteem, Wave Rangers opens the doors to experiences with partners such as North Devon AONB, Active Devon, the John Muir Trust and Devon Youth Service, all supported by Sport England.

If you would like to support Sarah, you can sponsor her online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-jellard.