Help is available from at800, which was set-up under government direction to offer support to households that rely on Freeview for their TV to resolve 4G related interference problems.

Signs of interference are loss of sound, pictures going blocky, freezing or the TV screen going blank or showing a 'No Signal' message.

at800 also offers extra support for people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner's Mobility Support.

Ben Roome, CEO of at800, said: "We want to ensure that people know it's our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there's no charge for our service.

"If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can send you a filter to fit yourself, free of charge, which fits into the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes to block mobile signals. Full instructions are included, and we can provide further advice online and by phone if needed."

"In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any interference from 4G at 800 MHz, but if this isn't the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from an at800 engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility."

Cable and satellite TV, like Sky or Virgin, won't be affected. However, if viewers have cable and satellite TV and also watch Freeview, at800 can provide free filters.

Any viewers who experience new interference to Freeview should contact at800 on 0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobiles) or visit www.at800.tv/contact-us .