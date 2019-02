Police issued an appeal after a 60-year-old man was found in the garden of a property in East Street with serious head injuries on February 7.

He was rushed to North Devon District Hospital in a critical condition and then transferred to Derriford but died the next day.

Officers were intially treating the death as unexplained but have now confirmed it is not being treated as suspicious.

The matter will now sit with the coroner and an inquest will occur in due course.