D-Day veteran Nick Trott, with his Wife Dot and their daughter Julie at the Braunton D-Day dinner and dance. D-Day veteran Nick Trott, with his Wife Dot and their daughter Julie at the Braunton D-Day dinner and dance.

The Braunton Parish Hall event sold out, with attendees from the Royal British Legion and the community dressing in 40s style.

The event raised more than £1,500 for the Royal British Legion and the Poppy Appeal.

The event was honoured and privileged to host World War Two veterans. These included Nick Trott, 95, who took part in the Allied invasion, landing in France in the second wave of Operation Overlord.

Bert Jones, 98, alongside Bill Mitchell, 90, were also in attendance, having served in the Merchant Navy, protecting the Atlantic's supply ships.

Pictured at the Braunton D-Day dinner dance are Braunton RBL chairman Richard Maynard, secretary Maj Ian Cheesman MBE and president Lou Spear. Pictured at the Braunton D-Day dinner dance are Braunton RBL chairman Richard Maynard, secretary Maj Ian Cheesman MBE and president Lou Spear.

The Golden Coast Big Band provided the sound of the 40s, supported by vocalist Elizabeth Hobbs from Morwenstow, and the event also provided a wide range of food and entertainment, alongside a raffle and a silent auction.