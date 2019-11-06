The collision between a female cyclist and a grey Mercedes happened next to the Williams Arms pub at the junctions with Poyers Road and Wrafton Road at around 6pm on Thursday, October 10.

Paramedics were called and the cyclist suffered injuries which needed hospital treatment.

Officers from the Barnstaple Roads Policing Team are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time, to come forward.

Call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting reference number 581 of 10/10/19.