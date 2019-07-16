The Braunton Fundraising Group organised the annual cream tea for the fourth year in a row, raising £580 this time around.

That will go towards the £10,000 the branch has already raised for the charity this year.

The group takes orders from surrounding business for cream teas and then delivers them on the day.

Chairman Alison Casey thanked everyone who had made it possible again this year, including Philip Dennis Foodservice for donating the cream, Savona for the jam and Reed Butchers in Braunton for sourcing the scones at cost from Bideford Bakery.

Alison added: "Every penny spent by Cancer Research is raised by public donations and fundraising events.

"The local hospital and other hospitals in this area do clinical; trials and they are able to do that because of the money raised."