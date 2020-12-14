Bomb disposal called to Braunton Burrows after suspected live grenade found
- Credit: Kevin Gemmel
An area of Braunton Burrows has been cordoned off to await bomb disposal after the discovery of a suspected live hand grenade.
Kevin Gemmel posted these pictures on Facebook showing police tape around the area at the end of the Velator toll road.
Police said a 50 metre cordon had been placed at the scene after they were called just after 12noon today (Monday, December 14) following reports pf possible unexploded ordnance, thought to be a hand grenade.
They said the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were enroute.
The area was heavily used as a training ground for D-Day during World War Two and known as the Assault Training Center, with thousands of American and Allied troops practicing for the invasion of Europe.
You may also want to watch:
The suspected grenade was found near the start of the boardwalk and close to the concrete landing craft used for training during the war.
Most Read
- 1 Covid-19 vaccine: North Devon sites to be announced ‘within days’
- 2 Coronavirus: North Devon and Torridge to be placed in tier two once lockdown ends
- 3 When are the Bideford Santa sleigh tours this year?
- 4 Woman found in the water at Ilfracombe harbour is named
- 5 When can you see the Barnstaple Santa’s sleigh for 2020?
- 6 Body of woman found at Ilfracombe harbour is identified after appeal
- 7 Coronavirus death confirmed at North Devon District Hospital
- 8 Rise of Covid-19 cases in North Devon is ‘concerning’
- 9 Police launch appeal to find missing Barnstaple man
- 10 North Devon’s great big simultaneous Christmas light switch on