Bomb disposal called to Braunton Burrows after suspected live grenade found

Tony Gussin

Published: 4:44 PM December 14, 2020    Updated: 4:55 PM December 16, 2020
An area at the end of the Braunton Burrows toll road has been cordoned off after a suspected live hand grenade was found. Picture: Kevin Gemmel - Credit: Kevin Gemmel

An area of Braunton Burrows has been cordoned off to await bomb disposal after the discovery of a suspected live hand grenade.

An area at the end of the Braunton Burrows toll road has been cordoned off after a suspected live hand grenade was found. Picture: Kevin Gemmel - Credit: Kevin Gemmel

Kevin Gemmel posted these pictures on Facebook showing police tape around the area at the end of the Velator toll road.

Police said a 50 metre cordon had been placed at the scene after they were called just after 12noon today (Monday, December 14) following reports pf possible unexploded ordnance, thought to be a hand grenade.

They said the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were enroute.

The area was heavily used as a training ground for D-Day during World War Two and known as the Assault Training Center, with thousands of American and Allied troops practicing for the invasion of Europe.

An area at the end of the Braunton Burrows toll road has been cordoned off after a suspected live hand grenade was found. Picture: Kevin Gemmel - Credit: Kevin Gemmel

The suspected grenade was found near the start of the boardwalk and close to the concrete landing craft used for training during the war.

Tony Gussin

Tony Gussin

Tony Gussin

person
