Published: 1:00 PM March 22, 2021

Braunton's Max Woosey with a cake to celebrate camping out for 100 nights during lockdown to raise money for North Devon Hospice - Credit: Archant

An 11-year-old boy from Braunton who has raised more than £175,000 for the North Devon Hospice by camping out in his garden has come to the attention of the world’s media.

His fundraising efforts are becoming increasingly well known, with many appearances on the ITV, BBC and Sky News, but his story is about to take a dramatic twist.

Saturday, March 27, will mark the extraordinary achievement of camping outside in his tent every night for a year. To celebrate, Max will be the focal point of a worldwide event which encourages children all over the globe to take part in ‘Max’s Big Camp Out’.

The one-night camp-out will be promoted across Europe, America, Asia and Australia, with charity platform Just Giving so impressed with Max’s efforts that they have set up a special page to mark the achievement, only usually doing so for mass participation events such as the London Marathon.

Max has already appeared on NBC’s Breakfast Show, telling his story and his Big Camp Out plans to a national audience across the USA.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s amazing,” Max said. “Children in America, across Europe, in Asia and Australia, will get the chance to join in.”

His mum, Rachael Woosey, said: ‘I have to stop and pinch myself to take in just how big this has become. Max started out with the intention of raising a few pounds for our local Hospice, in fact he’s raised £175k and counting, which is incredible in itself. But to mark a year in his tent he decided he’d like to raise awareness of children’s mental health during lockdown.

“He knows what it’s like to be isolated from friends, not to be able to play team sports and that sort of thing, so he’s doing this for all those children who have found lockdown, indeed the whole Covid crisis, so tough.”

Max knows that not all children are fortunate enough to have a garden, so he’s inviting them to build an indoor den.

Max has recently received support from his own two inspirational heroes Bear Grylls and Jonny Wilkinson, who have sent him video messages of encouragement.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Max said. “I watch all Bear Grylls stuff on tv and I love rugby. I‘ve got a few books about Jonny Wilkinson and his autobiography in my tent, which I read when I’m not reading the Beano! It was epic that they both supported me, saying carry on kid, you can do it!”

Max then received contact from pop group Little Mix, who had heard of his yearlong camp out for charity and wanted to feature him on their ‘Make a Difference’ show to be broadcast at Easter. They have filmed a zoom link up with him, and Max was chuffed the all-girl superstars had got in touch.

Max Woosey has slept in a tent in his family’s back garden every single night since the March 28, 2020. His motivation was to raise money for the North Devon Hospice, which looked after family friend Rick Abbott who passed away in February 2020.

Rick was a keen adventurer, camper and outdoor sports enthusiast and shortly before dying he brought his tent over to Max, then aged 10, telling him ‘promise me you’ll have your own adventures in it’.

His Dad, Royal Marine Mark Woosey said: “I thought he meant just for a few days. I couldn’t believe it when he started camping out every night, for weeks on end.”

Max has braved all sorts of foul weather, including a cold snap which saw the lowest temperatures in the UK for a decade. He has spent his birthday night, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve in his tent, saying: “I’m determined now. It doesn’t matter what day it is, or what the weather is. I’m doing every night for a year. If I don’t do it now, I know I’ll look back when I’m older and think oh no, you blew it.”

Saturday March 27 is the Big Camp Out night, with Max the focal point for children all over the world to raise funds for their own good causes.

Max’s father, Royal Marine Mark Woosey said: “Max has been on an amazing journey. It has brought out both his empathy for others and his steely determination. What’s really great about Max’s Big Camp Out is that it gives children a chance to do something really positive, when all they have heard for months on end is you can’t do this, and you can’t do that.”

Mum Rachael added: “It’s totally up to them who they raise funds for and it should be every child’s choice. If they want to join Max’s fundraising for our local hospice they can. If they want to choose a children’s mental health charity to go with the theme of the night, they can do that, or if they’d rather support a charity close to their own hearts that’s equally as fine. By camping with Max on his one-year anniversary night, they can all make a difference.”

For more information and to find out further details of the event on March 27 go to maxsbigcampout.justgiving.com.