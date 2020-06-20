The barn fire at Boode Road in Braunton. Picture: Katie Rodgers The barn fire at Boode Road in Braunton. Picture: Katie Rodgers

The alarm was raised just after 7pm and crews from Braunton and Barnstaple were called to the blazing building in a field at Boode Road, joined by the water carrier from Barnstaple.

On arrival they called for two more fire engines to attend.

Initial report posted on the North Devon News Facebook page by Peter Langrish described a ‘massive fireball and thick black smoke’.

The smoke could be see rising into the sky from several miles away.

Fire fighters used hose jets and what appeared to be foam to tackle the blaze.

Nearby residents were asked to close all doors and windows because of the huge plume of smoke generated by the fire.

No injuries been reported.

Katie Rodgers, who filmed this video, said there had been a large police presence in the area, questioning anyone who may have seen anything.

