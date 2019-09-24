Local contractors TK Play have been working with Kye Forte of Forte Trailscapes to design and build a pump track following a public consultation in 2018, which the council says showed overwhelming support for the facility.

The £100,000 project has been funded jointly by £75,000 from NDC 'section 106' funding from developers and £25,000 from Devon County Council.

NDC leader, Councillor David Worden, said: "It's very exciting that work is about to start on this project.

"Both Forte Trailscapes and TK Play bring a wealth of experience, in their relevant fields, to the project. So I am confident they have designed an amazing track that BMX riders will really enjoy using."

Work will start on the site on September 30 and the construction period will last around six weeks.