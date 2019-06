It follows councillors approving the release of more than £75,000 worth of developer contributions and an additional £25,000 from Devon County Council from the Exeter Airport sale fund.

The plans for the track will soon be submitted to the planning department and will then be presented to councillors at a planning committee

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden said: "It's very exciting this project is another step closer to reality.

"A public consultation in 2018 showed overwhelming support for the facility, with 84 per cent of those responding in favour of the proposals.

"We are confident the track will be a great community facility, beneficial to local residents and also to the wider area."

DCC leader, Councillor John Hart, said: "This is an excellent project and exactly the kind of scheme the sale of Exeter Airport was intended to support.

"The investing in Devon Fund enables the county council to help respond to local needs as they arise to benefit communities."

Work on the track is likely to start in the early autumn.