There were huge plumes of smoke from the barn fire at Boode Road in Braunton. Picture: Katie Rodgers There were huge plumes of smoke from the barn fire at Boode Road in Braunton. Picture: Katie Rodgers

Fire crews from Braunton and Barnstaple plus the Barnstaple water carrier were called to Boode Road after 7pm on Friday, June 19.

The premises, described as a single storey industrial storage unit was well alight and two more fire engines were called for.

Fire fighters donned breathing apparatus and used water and foam jets to extinguish the blaze.

Thick smoke from the blazes could be seen from miles away and nearby residents were asked to close all doors and windows.

The initial report posted on the North Devon News Facebook page by Peter Langrish described a ‘massive fireball and thick black smoke’.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately sometime between 7.30pm and 8.10pm. Anyone who saw anything is urged to come forward.

Call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/048952/20. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.