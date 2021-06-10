Published: 11:50 AM June 10, 2021

The incident occurred by a bus stop on Exeter Road, opposite Squires fish and chips and close to the SQ Bar and Restaurant - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for witnesses of an assault in Braunton yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, June 9, during which a 17-year-old male sustained a serious head injury.

The incident occurred between 4pm and 4.30pm by a bus stop on Exeter Road, opposite Squires fish and chips and close to the SQ Bar and Restaurant.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or any motorists who were in the area at the time whose dashcam footage may have captured the incident, or related activity prior to the incident.

A 16-year-old male from Barnstaple has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and is in police custody this morning, Thursday 10 June.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference, CR/047394/21.