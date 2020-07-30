Alison Serret and staff at Slees Home Hardware in Braunton were busy delivering to the community throughout the pandemic. Picture: SWNS Alison Serret and staff at Slees Home Hardware in Braunton were busy delivering to the community throughout the pandemic. Picture: SWNS

Alison Serret, 57, was nominated by the public to acknowledge her incredible efforts in quickly setting up a delivery service to ensure the most vulnerable people had access to essential goods and services during lockdown.

She had to close her store when lockdown hit in March but swiftly came up with a plan to keep her staff in work by providing the community with plants, white goods and other items to help give people a much-needed boost.

Alison said: “We’ve brought residents compost, paint and plants at a time when revamping homes and gardens were the only thing keeping them sane.

“We were able to use social media stay in touch with our customers and give them tips on gardening, installation and various other things. It was important to me that we continued to provide the customer service we’re famed for in Braunton.

“We were able to communicate with our customers over Facebook and via email, which made taking orders and facilitating deliveries simple and convenient.

“We’ve been fulfilling orders through door-to-door trolley deliveries and our two drivers have worked non-stop to keep up with demand.”

As well as deliveries and a key cutting service, Alison and her team donated nylon cord to make dual string bags for nurses’ uniforms so they didn’t contaminate their other possessions.

She added: “It was great to be able to support essential workers in our own little way.

“We replaced a nurse’s washing machine that had broken down who desperately needed to clean her uniform. It’s such a small thing, but it really helped someone who was tirelessly working on the frontline everyday throughout the pandemic.”

For winning the Everyday Heroes competition, Alison receives £1,000 and a top of the range device from O2.

The shop is now reopen after extensive modelling to make it Covid-compliant, but popular delivery service is set to continue.

