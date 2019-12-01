Barnstaple Christmas lights switch on 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Barnstaple Christmas lights switch on 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Decorate the Darkness has been written by Jim Jones, whose son Reuben sang the lead role when the song made its debut at the Barnstaple Christmas lights switch on.

The school's head of music Matt Street has co-ordinated the choir and the song has been recorded and produced by local producer and composer Mike Reed who recently produced and wrote the soundtrack for the Shaun The Sheep movie Farmaggedon.

The song hopes to raise awareness around mental health in young people by supporting Ask for Jake, set up to help educate and train people in mental health.

Those trained will have a better understanding on how to help and where to guide people for treatment and support.

Barnstaple Christmas lights switch on 2019. Picture: AW Photographic Barnstaple Christmas lights switch on 2019. Picture: AW Photographic

It was set up following the sudden death of Jake McPhail in the village earlier this year.

The song is available to download from Friday, December 6 via all the major download/streaming services.