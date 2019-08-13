The fire service held its public consultation at Barnstaple Library on Thursday, August 8 over its plans to streamline services, closing some stations and downgrading others. Outside the event, Fire Brigades Union (FBU) members warned the consequences could be dire. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) has presented six options that involve closing eight stations - including Appledore and Woolacombe - as well as altering the cover at other stations. A seventh option would involve cherry picking elements from the other six. The proposal for Barnstaple is to see it downgraded from being staffed by 'whole time' (full time) firefighters 24/7 to having full-time cover in the day only, with on-call fire fighters covering at night. FBU chairman and Barnstaple firefighter Scott Young told the Gazette: