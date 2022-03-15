A brand-new music festival is coming to North Devon! 

The two-day event which takes place on July 15 and 16 at Wrights Farm, Kentisbury has been organised by seasoned promoters ‘The Loft Live Sessions,’ who have teamed up with North Devon musician Sam Mayo to create an experience unlike any other in the area.

The festival will be based around funk and soul dance music and only 480 tickets will be on sale.

Funk up the Farm Festival - Credit: loft live sessions

“We like to keep things small, do them really well and maybe we will look at expanding it next year, but for now, 480 people is the perfect amount for a fabulous little festival on the farm, we have Exeter’s famous Doctor Inks Curiosities running the bar and such a great team behind us, I am so excited about this!” - Sarah Lacey (Director)

The line-up which is due to be announced this week consists of highly sought-after DJs and bands from all over the UK festival scene, expect high energy, summertime tunes everyone will love!

“We have kept the ticket price as low as we can and the line-up awesome! People are worried about the cost of living going up so much, we wanted to create a quality festival that doesn’t cost the earth.”

“Tickets went on sale via Eventbrite yesterday and have already started to fly out, despite the fact we haven’t announced the line-up yet!”

More information is due to be released via The Loft Live Sessions website this week www.loftlivesessions.com