Bradworthy young farmer awarded prestigious bursary
- Credit: Duchy College
Bradworthy young farmer student Jorja Snook-Bevis has been awarded a Cornish Mutual Young Farmer Bursary.
Having impressed the judges with her farming ambitions, Jorja will receive £500 to support course-related costs.
Based near Holsworthy and a keen member of Bradworthy Young Farmers, 16-year-old Jorja is studying for her Level 3 Diploma in Agriculture. With her family she breeds pedigree British Angora goats and plans to develop her own beef enterprise, starting with two recently purchased calves.
“I have grown up in the farming community, but going to Duchy College means I can improve my knowledge in all aspects of the industry,” said Jorja. “This funding will help me buy college books and PPE for college to avoid cross contamination with the protective equipment used at home.”
The Cornish Mutual Young Farmer Bursary is part of the Future Farming Programme supporting the future of agriculture in the South West.
Four bursaries have been awarded to students at agricultural colleges in the region. Applications were judged by a panel including Cornish Mutual Managing Director Peter Beaumont.
“We were hugely impressed with the quality of applications for our first Young Farmer Bursaries,” said Peter. “All applicants displayed a clear passion for agriculture, but Jorja demonstrated this particularly well through her impressive achievements and drive to build her own farming business.”
To find out more about the Cornish Mutual Young Farmer Bursary, visit https://bit.ly/CMBursaries
