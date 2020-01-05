Two fire engines from Hartland and Holsworthy and a water bowser from Barnstaple were sent to a report of a fire in an outbuilding that was attached to a house at 1.21am.

On arrival, crews found the building was well alight and the officer in charge requested an additional two fire engines and a 4x4 with additional crew from Hartland.

The two fire engines came from Hatherleigh and Bude. A further appliance and officer from Cornwall also attended for breathing apparatus support and liaison.

Western Power was also requested to attend to isolate the electrics and a pole that was involved in fire.

The fire had spread to the roof space of the attached property and crews got to work using two breathing apparatus sets and four hose reel jets. Crew were still in attendance dealing with hot spots at 7.52am and the incident is still ongoing.