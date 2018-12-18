Bradley wins trip of a lifetime to New York after sister’s death (Video)

Bradley Ball was one of four children chosen to fly out for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the magical city thanks to British Airways.

Bradley and his mum Loanna were both injured in the collision on the A361 on July 30 last year, in which his nine-year-old sister Keira died.

The pair flew from Heathrow by business class on November 28, and Loanna said the three-day trip was made all the more special by the memory of Keira.

“It was somewhere Keira always wanted to go, her dream was to fly to America,” Loanna told the Gazette.

“We took Keira’s memory bear which is made from her clothes, and Bradley said it felt like she was there with us too.”

While in New York Bradley and Loanna, along with the three other children and their parents, enjoyed a stay at the world-renowned Plaza hotel and surprises delivered by a number of celebrities.

The young group also had a personal meeting at the Plaza Hotel with the current President of the United States, played by Jon Culshaw.

Loanna added: “Bradley absolutely loved the whole thing.

“He had a fear of flying and travelling business class, where we had the whole upper deck to ourselves, really helped him to overcome that.

“He loved ice-skating as well. He just had a smile on his face the whole time.

“For me it was lovely to be able to have some down time, after everything that has happened, to just enjoy spending time with Bradley.

“Just hearing him laughing like he hasn’t laughed for a long time was the high point for me.”

The trip kicked off #BAMagic100 which will see the airline thank its customers by surprising them with 100 acts of kindness throughout its centenary year.

Alex Cruz, BA chairman and CEO said: “New York is a magical destination to visit at Christmas whether you are a child or an adult, so it was the perfect place to stage our most ambitious BA Magic surprise yet.”

Since Keira’s death, the Ball family has set up the charity #InspiredByKeira to raise awareness of organ donation.