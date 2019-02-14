In 2017 Parkdean Resorts withdrew proposals to demolish Brackenside House and turn it into 22 holiday lodges after villagers successfully applied for the building to be listed.

The 19th century manor house became Grade II listed in December 2017 – and now the owners of Bideford Bay Holiday Park have brought new proposals to the table.

The park is seeking permission to retain the historic house, but to change the use of the grounds and build 21 holiday lodges within them instead, as an extension of the existing holiday park.

The initial proposals were the subject of much contention as Bucks Cross villagers said the holiday park’s plans were not what the former owner would have wanted.

Brackenside House was gifted to the RSPCA by the late owner Anne Arrell, who died in 2013.

Miss Arrell said in her will she did not want the holiday park to have the land, but because she gifted the property before she died, the will couldn’t be enacted.

In 2017 the RSPCA sold the property and its land to Parkdean for £490,000. This sale was shortly followed by the first application.

At the time an RSPCA spokesman said the property was earmarked for a small facility but it was ‘not feasible’, so the funds from the sale were used instead for direct animal welfare in Miss Arrell’s name.

In the design and access statement for the new proposals, agents ARA Architecture said the house would be retained for residential use.

It said: “The proposals will also offer general advantages in terms of delivering high quality accommodation and use of the facilities and attractions available for local tourism and to the broader community.”

One objection has already been received by Torridge District Council regarding the proposals.

The letter, from Val Pounds, reads: “The Bideford Bay Holiday Camp is already over subscribed, spreading over much of the area of Bucks Mills, rendering the small village dominated and over populated and developed.

“The site is a haven for wildlife and should be protected from over development at all costs.”

Find the application on the Torridge District Council website, ref: 1/0018/2019/fulm.