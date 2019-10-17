John Conteh MBE and Johnny Oliver at Bideford Boxing Club's gym. John Conteh MBE and Johnny Oliver at Bideford Boxing Club's gym.

Former world light-heavyweight champion John Conteh MBE was invited down to the region by the club, as was Johnny Oliver, who coached boxing superstar Anthony Joshua.

Both were given a tour of the club's gym at Pollyfied in East-the-Water before a gala function at Ocean Kave in Westward Ho!

In front of a full house, Mr Conteh spoke about his boxing career, which saw him win multiple titles, and Mr Oliver spoke about his coaching success.

The event was organised by the club and the proceeds, which totalled more than £6,000, will be split equally between the charity Ringside Rest and Care and funding an extension for the club's gym.

Bideford Boxing Club's Richard Grigg said: "The event was a complete success. John Conteh and Johnny Oliver were fantastic guest speakers and Ocean Kave were great hosts, we cant thank both enough for their support.

"The money raised will be split between a charity Ringside Rest and Care, that as a club we feel strongly about supporting, and towards building an extension on our boxing club that continues to progress."

Kathy Murdoch and Alan Smith of Ocean Kave approached the club in July to offer the venue for a fundraising event. The family are big supporters of the club and wanted to donate the venue with all profits being directly donated to the club.

They said: "We were so delighted to welcome offer the venue for the Bideford Boxing Club the Ringside Charitable Trust.

"We love hosting charity events at Ocean Kave and It was an honour to welcome John Conteh MBE and Johnny Oliver to the top table, we are so pleased that we were able to help them raise this fantastic sum of money on the night."