Take the seasonal strain away at Church Street in Braunton with the annual Boxing Day Tug-of-War, an afternoon out for the whole family. Men, ladies and children can all compete as The Black Horse and The Aggi contest the title once again. Plus there is live music, an outside bar and hog roast to ward off the chill. This year the event is raising money for the Leonard Cheshire home at Braunton and hopes to purchase technology for the residents to use.Panto in case you hadnt noticed, Peter Pan is on at the Queens Theatre in Barnstaple, oh yes it is! Join Nasty Nick Cotton and former EastEnders actor John Altman as Captain Hook plus a talented cast ready to sing, dance and joke their way through a festive panto favourite packed with special effects. For tickets and box office information call 01271 316063 or visit thequeenstheatre.co.uk .Can you Beat the Fox? The popular Fremington 5k fun run is now in its fifth year and invites people of all ages to don fancy dress and try and cross the finish line before the fox, who sets off two minutes after everyone else. Prizes and spot prizes will be given and theres a nip of port for all finishers and sweets for the children. Hot drinks and bacon rolls will be available and the bar at the Fox will be open from 11am. It starts at 10.30am and entrants can register on the day at The Fox pub between 9-10.15am.What better way to spend Boxing Day but with a barbecue on the beach at Clovelly? Entry to the village is free all day and visitors can enjoy food from midday plus live music from 1-3pm, as well as mulled wine at The Red Lion. For more information go to https://www.clovelly.co.uk/events/boxing-day-barbecue/ .If you love gardens and want to escape the house, why not head to RHS Garden Rosemoor in Torrington? It is open from 10am-4.30pm and visitors can stroll around the magnificent gardens and enjoy the current Winter Sculpture Exhibition too. Find out more at https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/rosemoor .