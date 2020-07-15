The incident happened in Mill Street, near the Co-op store, at around 8.45pm on Thursday, July 9.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was struck on the arm with a broken bottle after an argument with another man.

He sustained a serious cut as a result of the attack.

The suspect then allegedly subjected bystanders to racially abusive remarks.

A 28-year-old man from Barnstaple has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and a racially aggravated public order offence. He has been released on bail until August 6.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident in Mill Street or overheard any of the words shouted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting the crime reference CR/055243/20.