In the ballot result of party members announced on Tuesday (July 23), Mr Johnson won by 92,153 votes to his opponent Jeremy Hunt's 46,656.

In a statement, Mr Heaton-Jones congratulated Mr Johnson on his election and said he looked forward to his formal appointment as Prime Minister.

With the leadership contest over, Mr Heaton-Jones said focus should be on delivering Brexit by October 31.

"When I was re-elected in North Devon in 2017, I stood on a platform of delivering Brexit. I won't break that commitment," said Mr Heaton-Jones.

"I firmly believed that the deal negotiated by Theresa May was the best way forward, but it failed to get through Parliament on three occasions.

"Now we must see what the new Prime Minister can do. But I am clear about this: we must deliver Brexit by October 31, and then move on."

"We must take positive action to improve schools funding, invest in our infrastructure, back our farmers and businesses, and reform social care.

"The hard work starts now, and I will support the new Prime Minister in his endeavours, while all the time continuing to lobby hard for North Devon."