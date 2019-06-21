The race to become the new Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister is down to two, with the option of Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt being put before party members to determine who moves into 10 Downing Street. On the whole, the visit of a high-profile MP or cabinet minister to North Devon or Torridge can be quite rare, but Mr Johnson and Mr Hunt have both made it down in recent years. I covered both of those visits with the Gazette, and the two occasions could not have been more different. Mr Johnson's visit to Chulmleigh Community College came a week after the EU Referendum in 2016. He wasn't a cabinet minister. He wasn't a former-cabinet minister. He was Boris, the jovial, entertaining, former-Mayor of London who had just campaigned to leave the EU, and - the day before his visit - just ruled himself out of becoming the next PM. His visit to the school was a whirlwind. With teachers, governors, pupils and parents waiting eagerly for a special guest, Boris breezed in for a whistle-stop tour, jotting down notes as headteacher Michael Johnson guided him around the school. A hasty cream tea followed before a speech to those who had gathered, complete with jokes about whether he and the Chulmleigh headteacher were related, and declaring the school 'even more open than four years ago'. A hard hat and high-visibilty vest followed for him to lay a foundation stone for the next phase of building. Journalists covering the visit were allowed two minutes of questions each, but questions of the leadership race were off the table.