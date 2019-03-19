Amy and Archie have not been seen since March 13. Amy and Archie have not been seen since March 13.

Jackie and Simon Robinson have put out an urgent Facebook appeal to try and find Amy and Archie after they got out of a gate accidentally left open at their home at Horswell Farm, Codden Hill on Wednesday, March 13.

Amy is a two-year-old French bulldog-border terrier cross and Archie is a three-year-old border terrier.

Both have collars with Jackie’s name and number and both are micro-chipped and there is a reward for their return. The police have been notified.

Jackie said 10-15 dog walkers a day had been helping to comb the area to try and find the pair.

Amy and Archie have not been seen since March 13. Amy and Archie have not been seen since March 13.

She said: “I am absolutely in awe of all the helpful information on Facebook, it’s an incredible tool when it works.

“It’s a ray of hope that there’s such kindness in North Devon, the caring and sharing is absolutely awesome.”

If anyone has seen Amy or Archie, please call Jackie on 07713 625190 or Simon on 07967 293450.